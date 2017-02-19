Bulldogs take another top 25 opponent to the wire

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – There are only three Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25 and Mississippi State has taken all of them to the wire.

But the outcome for the Bulldogs continues to remain the same.

After losing to No. 13 Kentucky by six and No. 21 South Carolina by four, MSU dropped a 57-52 decision to 15th-ranked Florida on Saturday.

“We’re the youngest team in the country and we’re right there with nationally ranked teams,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “We just need a little more to get over the hump.”

The Bulldogs battled back from a 12-point deficit in the second half and tied the game at 52 with 2:24 remaining on a dunk by Aric Holman.

However, it would be the final points State would score as the Gators hit a jumper and three free throws to close out their seventh straight victory over the Bulldogs.

Down three with 30 seconds remaining, Mississippi State got three shots off but I.J. Ready had a lay-up rejected at the rim and Quinndary Weatherspoon and Mario Kegler each missed a 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs struggled beyond the arc the entire game. MSU was 0 for 13 from 3-point range in the opening half and finished the day just 2 of 23.

“I’ve got to believe six, seven or eight of them were wide open and were real good shots, good looks,” Howland said. “Shooting 8.7 percent from 3 is a killer because our defense was good enough today. We held them to five assists, 16 turnovers and 38.5 percent from the field.”

The 57 points was the second-lowest scoring output for the Gators, who had 114 in Tuesday’s win over Auburn.

Chris Chiozza led the way for Florida with 14 points in 28 minutes off the bench while KeVaughn Allen added 11 points. Devin Robinson and Kevarrius Hayes each grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Gators (21-5, 12-2 SEC) were only whistled for 10 fouls on the day and only had two players with multiple fouls.

State shot 36.1 percent from the field with Weatherspoon as the only player to reach double figures with 17 points. The Bulldogs have now lost four straight games and eight of their last 10 to drop to 5-9 in the league and 14-12 overall.

Mississippi State continues its homestand with in-state rival Ole Miss Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. The Rebels won the previous meeting 88-61 in Oxford on Jan. 31.

