Bulldogs travel to South Alabama tonight

Fresh off a series win at South Carolina and having won 13 of its last 16 games, No. 15 Mississippi State is back in action tonight at South Alabama.

First pitch from Stanky Field is slated for 6:30.

It will be the third time the Bulldogs and Jaguars have played this season. MSU claimed 2-0 and 8-6 victories last month in Starkville.

The Diamond Dogs lead the overall series 47-23 but lost their last meeting in Mobile 8-7 in 11-innings in 2015.

USA is 21-15 on the season and lost two of three over the weekend at home against defending national champion Coastal Carolina.

The Jaguars’ roster features former State pitcher Avery Guyer, who suffered the loss against the Bulldogs on March 12.

Logan Lowery