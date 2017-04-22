Bulldogs win bizarre battle in 13-innings

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s quest to sweep Alabama seemed like a long shot after the 15th-ranked Bulldogs fell behind 5-0 and were being no-hit through five innings in the second game of a Friday doubleheader.

All of that changed when MSU batted around and scored nine runs on seven hits in the sixth inning.

The game only got wilder and more bizarre from there as both team battled back to tie it up twice more before the Diamond Dogs ultimately won 13-12 in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 13th frame.

“It was just an incredible way to fight, fight and fight,” said MSU skipper Andy Cannizaro. “These victories today symbolize everything that our team is about right now.”

After the Bulldogs went up 9-5, Alabama rallied with a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth which ultimately sent the game into extra innings.

The game would remain knotted until the 11th when the Crimson Tide scored three runs to surge ahead 12-9.

Brent Rooker, Ryan Gridley and Hunter Vansau loaded the bases in the bottom half with three singles, including two of the infield variety. Rooker would score with one out on a wild pitch and Gridley came in on a sacrifice fly by Dustin Skelton.

Alabama closer Davis Vainer appeared to have things wrapped up when he got Luke Alexander to pop up halfway between home plate and the mound but Vainer missed the ball and stumbled to the ground as Vansau raced in to tie things up once again.

Brown, Vansau and Skelton all drew one-out walks in the bottom of the 13th with Alexander once again up to bat. The Belmont native singled a 3-2 pitch through the six-hole to finally finish the game at 1:49 a.m.

“We’re shorthanded already and we’re just tough guys,” Alexander said. “Every one of us is as tough as nails. We deserved a win like that.”

Alexander entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and did his part during the nine-run frame by belting a two-run homer into the Left Field Lounge. He ended the contest 2 for 6 with three RBIs.

The Bulldogs had 15 hits led by Skelton, who was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in. Hunter Stovall and Tanner Poole were each 2 for 5 with Stovall contributing a double. Jake Mangum was 2 for 7 with two RBIs as Mississippi State improved to 28-14 overall and 13-5 in the SEC.

Brant Blaylock, an outfielder, came in to toss 2 2/3 shutout innings on the mound to earn his first career decision. Blaylock struck out two while issuing a walk and giving up a hit.

“They brought me in and I got outs every inning I pitched,” Blaylock said. “They kept telling me I was going back out so I tried to go out there and keep pounding the strike zone.”

Blaylock was the 10th hurler MSU used on an already thin staff. He lasted longer than any other pitcher outside of starter Jacob Billingsley, who was pulled after four innings.

Alabama (15-25, 2-16 SEC) had 14 hits, stranded 13 runners and committed four errors.

A total of 459 pitches were thrown in the five hour, 43-minute affair that 43 players participated in – 17 of which were pitchers.

The Diamond Dogs now sit atop the conference standings following their fifth straight series win. State travels to Trustmark Park in Pearl Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to take on Ole Miss in the annual Governor’s Cup.

