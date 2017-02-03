Fitzgerald to receive Player to Watch Award

Mississippi State sophomore quarterback Nick Fitzgerald will receive the Touchdown Club of Columbus 2017 Player to Watch Award at their 62nd awards banquet Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Fitzgerald will join a dozen players around the country that will also be recognized. Also being honored are fellow quarterbacks Riley Ferguson (Memphis), Quinton Flowers (South Florida), Deondre Francois (Florida State), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State), Mike White (Western Kentucky) and Logan Woodside (Toledo), running backs Ray Lawry (Old Dominion) and Mike Weber (Ohio State), wide receivers Anthony Miller (Memphis) and Cedrick Wilson (Boise State) and linebackers Khalil Hodge (Buffalo) and Micah Kiser (Virginia).

Fitzgerald set the SEC single-season rushing record with eight 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback as well as average yards per carry by a quarterback – 7.1. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder from Richmond Hill, Georgia totaled 3,798 yards and led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns and accounted for 37 total touchdowns.

Logan Lowery