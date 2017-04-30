Six Bulldogs sign free agent deals

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

Justin Senior may have been the only Mississippi State player drafted this year but sixsiS other Bulldogs will have the opportunity to join him in the NFL.

Wide receivers Fred Ross and Fred Brown, linebacker Richie Brown, defensive end Johnathan Calvin defensive tackles Nelson Adams and Nick James all signed free agent deals immediately after the draft.

Ross agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Tyler, Texas set seven receiving records during his four seasons in Starkville and finished with 199 receptions for 2,528 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was a two-time first team All-SEC selection and started 27 of the 50 games in which he appeared.

Richie Brown signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder from Long Beach led the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons and finished with 299 stops. Richie Brown had 21 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, seven pass break-ups and five interceptions. He started 26 of 52 career games.

Calvin inked a deal with the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-3, 272-pounder from Jackson made 11 starts in 26 games for the Bulldogs after transferring in from Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He made 82 tackles, 17 for loss and 8.5 sacks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Adams, who made 16 starts in 52 career games. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder from Brandon finished with 80 stops in his four year with seven tackles for loss, four sacks and two blocked kicks.

James will start his professional career with the Detroit Lions. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder from Long Beach started 15 of the 46 games in which he appeared with 62 tackles, 6.5 for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and a blocked kick.

Fred Brown gets an opportunity with the New York Jets despite missing the 2016 season after being dismissed from the university last spring. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder from Jackson played in 34 games making 50 catches for 785 yards and five touchdowns during his career.