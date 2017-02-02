Graham arrested for New Year’s Eve DUI

Brandon Bryant was not the only member of the Mississippi State secondary to be arrested for driving under the influence on New Year’s.

Junior cornerback Jamoral Graham also received the same misdemeanor charge in Neshoba County on Dec. 31. Graham’s arrest was listed in the Neshoba Democrat.

As with Bryant, Graham’s discipline is being handled internally by coach Dan Mullen.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder appeared in every game for the Bulldogs last fall with six starts. He made 28 tackles, a half-tackle for loss and led the team with eight pass deflections and three interceptions – one of which he returned 38-yards for a touchdown.

According to the Starkville Daily News, Graham is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 27 while Bryant’s court date is March 10.

Logan Lowery