Hankerson arrested for the third time in a month

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – John Michael Hankerson was arrested for the third time in a month and his latest run in with the law could cost Hankerson more that his spot on the football team and status as a student at Mississippi State.

Hankerson was charged with five counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office. The South Bend, Indiana native and two other men are accused of pistol whipping and robbing three men at Campus Trails apartments in Starkville on Dec. 17 around 7 p.m.

Hankerson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Horn Lake on Wednesday and his bond was set at $420,000. He remains in custody while law enforcement searches for the other two black males involved in the incident.

The freshman safety was indefinitely suspended by coach Dan Mullen following his first arrest on Nov. for simple assault and trespassing. His second arrest came a week later for false pretense.

Hankerson redshirted this season and did not participate in bowl practices nor travel to the St. Petersburg Bowl with the team. A team spokesman confirmed he is no longer on the team or enrolled at the university.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery