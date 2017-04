Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland held his end of the year press conference on Tuesday morning. Howland had “no comment” on signee Garrison Brooks but did offer an enrollment time for his other two recruits. He also gave a status update on Joe Strugg, health updates on Quinndary Weatherspoon and E.J. Datcher and is looking for a replacement for former strength coach David Deets, who departed for Tulsa.