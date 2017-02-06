Howland talks Tigers

Mississippi State’s Ben Howland joined the rest of the league’s coaches on the SEC men’s basketball teleconference on Monday to discuss the Bulldogs’ upcoming game at Auburn.

Here is a transcript of Howland’s time on the call…

Opening statement:

Howland: “We’re coming off a huge win. We were very fortunate and played very poorly in the first 15 minutes of our game against Tennessee. We really found a great way to regroup and did a much better job on the glass. I’m really happy for our team and the way we bounced back, cameback and got a good win against a very good team.

“Now we’re playing Auburn, a big challenge because they are really playing well. Watching film on them, they’re very young with Mustapha Heron, (Jared) Harper, Austin Wiley. They’ve got some good young kids. (T.J.) Dunans is playing very well for them.

“It’s a big challenge and we’ve got our hands full. We’re going to have to play very well to be able to compete with them tomorrow.”

How much confidence can a win like the one on Saturday give your team?

Howland: “We talked after the game that the lesson to learn is never to quit and never give up when things are going bad and the wrong way. When you face adversity you always keep fighting.

“I’ll admit, I’ve never seen it more exemplified than in last night’s Super Bowl. Atlanta had New England down 28-3 on the biggest stage of all and they came back and got a win in overtime. That was incredible.”

Is there an update on I.J. Ready’s MRI?

Howland: “His MRI came back showing it was unimpressive, meaning there were no new changes from the last time he had an MRI on his back. Which means it’s really not a structural issue.”

What has been different about Lamar Peters?

Howland: “I’m proud of the fact that he’s battled through this hip pointer in our last game. It’s a painful thing for anybody that’s had one, they know.

“He’s still learning on the job. At the end of the day he had seven assists and only two turnovers. He just needs to get more reps in his shooting stuff. It’s been kind of hard since he injured that last Tuesday.

“It’s just a growing thing. He has so much ability and is learning how to be a better defender off the ball and doing more to impact the game when he’s not guarding the ball. When he has the ball he’s very good. When he’s guarding the ball he’s very good. His biggest areas of growth as a player and learning the game is when he’s neither guarding or playing with the ball.”