Huge opportunity for Harrison Moon this spring

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Harrison Moon has spent his first two years at Mississippi State alternating between center and right tackle.

With the Bulldogs graduating a starter at each of those positions, Moon enters this spring with a huge opportunity to showcase his talents and earn the job at one of those spots.

“That just means I have to work my tail off even harder during this offseason and mentally start understanding more of the game,” Moon said. “Physically, I need to start being a force to be reckoned with. I’m extremely excited that I might have an opportunity to get on the field next year in a starting spot but I just have to compete because I know other guys want it too.”

Moon worked at center during his redshirt season in 2015 and spent last year as Justin Senior’s back-up at right tackle while maintaining a few reps at center as well. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound rising sophomore feels comfortable at both positions.

“It’s just wherever our coaches want me to be, wherever I can make an impact and help us get some wins,” Moon said. “I’ve played tackle and center here and am ready to play one of them full-time.”

Moon saw action in all 12 games during the regular season for the Bulldogs last fall. His first taste of collegiate action was much different that what he was accustomed to in high school or as a redshirt.

“It was good and definitely an eye-opener because stuff comes at you fast,” Moon said. “You’ve got to learn a new game plan every week and understand your opponents. That’s definitely a little more than I did in high school or even last year on the scout team trying to get our defense better.”

Moon spent most of his career at Signal Mountain (Tenn.) High School at tight end and it was not until his senior year that he moved to tackle. Now with three years of experience in the trenches, Moon is still learning but has come a long way in that short span.

“I think I’ve improved a pretty good bit,” Moon said. “Obviously I’m nowhere near where I want to be but I think I’ve improved. I still have a long way to go to be the player I want to be and can start helping the team out on Saturdays.”

Moon will get his shot to earn a starting position beginning on March 2 when the Bulldogs open spring practice.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery