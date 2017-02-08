Johnson suddenly entering junior season

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – It doesn’t seem that long ago that Justin Johnson was signing his national letter of intent to play at Mississippi State.

The former three-star prospect out of Hoover (Ala.) High School was part of the Bulldogs’ 2015 signing class but will enter this spring as a junior.

“It really feels like I just got here,” Johnson said.

But Johnson has already had to assume the leadership responsibility that usually comes with being an upperclassman. This past season, the 6-foot-3, 239-pounder was MSU’s most experienced tight end as a true sophomore, having played in 11 games as a true freshman.

“It’s different, but I can’t look at it any different because you don’t want to scare anybody experience-wise,” Johnson said. “It’s best not to even think about it.”

Johnson went on to play in all 13 games this past fall and made a pair of starts. He finished the year with five catches for 34 yards.

It was not the season he envisioned after hauling in five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown a year prior.

“It was a tough season with all the losses, but those things can be overcome,” Johnson said.

In many aspects, 2016 was a learning experience for all of the Bulldogs’ tight ends. Farrod Green and Jordan Thomas got their first taste of action at the Division I level while Christian Roberson and Dontea Jones redshirted.

With another year of seasoning, Johnson likes the variety and makeup of the tight end group entering the 2017 season.

“Obviously you have bigger guys and smaller guys,” Johnson said. “It’s speed and size. But coach makes sure everyone can do everything as a tight end.”

Johnson has been working hard during the offseason in order to bounce back from last season and have a breakthrough junior year.

“I’m basically working on all the fundamentals I’ve learned thus far,” Johnson said. “I want to run better, run block better and work on the perimeter. There are a lot of things I can work on, but if I had to pick a couple, those are some.”

Johnson was the top-ranked wide receiver in Alabama and even caught the game-winning touchdown in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic following his senior season. He picked up scholarship offers from Kentucky, Southern Miss, UAB and Western Kentucky but is still proud of his decision to attend Mississippi State.

“It was my favorite out of everywhere I had been,” Johnson said. “I don’t regret it at all. I’ve loved it here thus far. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery