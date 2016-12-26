Late block saves Bulldogs’ bowl victory

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., – Nelson Adams saved the biggest play of his college career for last.

The Mississippi State senior blocked a 37-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to preserve the Bulldogs’ 17-16 victory over Miami (Ohio) in the St. Petersburg Bowl on Monday.

MSU (6-7) trailed for the first three quarters of the game but went ahead for the final margin following a 36-yard field goal by Westin Graves just over 12 minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs only totaled 335 yards of offense on the day but created two turnovers defensively inside the red zone and also blocked an extra point.

EXTRA POINTS

TURNING POINT: With his team already leading 16-14, Miami quarterback Gus Ragland the first interception of his career on the first play of the fourth quarter. Jamoral Graham picked off Ragland at the 9-yard line going in and the turnover led to the Bulldogs’ go-ahead field goal on the ensuing drive.

POINT MAN: Nick Fitzgerald became the first quarterback in St. Petersburg Bowl history to rush for over 100 yards. The MSU sophomore carried 18 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 13 of 26 passes for 126 yards.

TALKING POINT: “In that moment we had confidence in our guys. We’d practiced it and had gotten one (extra point) earlier in the game. We’re due so let’s go make the play to win this game.” – MSU Dan Mullen on the game-winning blocked field goal.

