Logan’s Heroes: Spring game

Just as I do during the regular season, here are my players of the week from Mississippi State’s spring game this past Saturday. The White team edged their Maroon counterparts 21-10 with five interceptions – two of which were returned for touchdowns.

WHITE TEAM

Offensive MVP:

Wide receiver Reggie Todd

Redshirt freshman * 6-4 * 204 * Mobile, Ala.

Passing: 1 of 1 for 27 yards Receiving: four catches for 51 yards

Logan’s take: Todd, a former Arizona State basketball signee, is an impressive athlete that is only going to continue getting better at football the more he plays. Todd caught the first two passes from Keytaon Thompson on the game’s opening drive and later completed a reverse pass to Jordan Thomas. The Bulldogs need their 6-foot-4, 2016 receiver signees – Todd, Jamal Couch and Osirus Mitchell – to have strong years and Todd proved he is capable of making big plays on Saturday.

Defensive MVP:

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler

Redshirt freshman * 6-2* 174 * Hammond, La.

Defense: three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions – one returned 81-yards for a touchdown

Logan’s take: Dantzler is long and lean and also just so happens to wear the same jersey number as another successful former MSU corner, Johnathan Banks. Like Banks, Dantzler too proved he is capable of being a ball hawk and picked off MSU starter Nick Fitzgerald twice – once for an 81-yard touchdown and the other in the end zone over Couch. Dantzler didn’t practice much last fall due to a fractured ankle but he could be a major player in the Bulldogs’ secondary next season.

MAROON TEAM

Offensive MVP:

Running back Nick Gibson

Sophomore * 5-11* 211 * Birmingham, Ala.

Rushing: 17 carries for 108 yards

Logan’s take: We didn’t get to see much of Gibson on the field in 2016 due to the closeness of the games MSU played in. In fact, he only had nine carries for 57 yards all of last season. But the spring game may have been his coming out party. Running backs coach Greg Knox said he felt like he had three backs capable of starting and Gibson was one of those. He was quick, fast and physical with the ball in his hands and should receive his share of carries this fall.

Defensive MVP:

Defensive lineman Grant Harris

Junior * 6-3 * 285 * Bolton, Miss.

Defense: five tackles (two solo, three assists), two tackles for loss, two sacks

Logan’s take: Harris hasn’t had a whole lot of statistics during his first two years on the field, making just six total tackles during that span. So Saturday had to be a confidence builder for Harris in Todd Grantham’s new defensive scheme. He finished second on the Maroon team in tackles and sacked Thompson twice. Now Harris needs to translate his success in the spring game over to the regular season.