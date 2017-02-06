Mangum claims fourth All-American honor

Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum received his fourth All-American honor of the preseason on Monday as he was selected to D1Baseball.com’s first team.

The sophomore outfielder was also picked to the first team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and a second team selection by Perfect Game and Baseball America.

Mangum led the SEC with a .408 batting average last season and finished with 84 hits, 40 runs, one homer, 28 RBIs and six steals.

The Pearl native is one of 13 SEC players represented on D1Baseball.com’s three All-American teams. No players from Ole Miss or Southern Miss were selected.

View the D1Baseball.com Preseason All-American teams

Logan Lowery