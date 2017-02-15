Mangum up for Golden Spikes Award

Mississippi State sophomore center fielder Jake Mangum was selected to the Golden Spikes Award watch list on Wednesday.

The Golden Spikes Award is presented annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country. Mangum is one of 55 players on the watch list along with 13 from the Southeastern Conference.

The Preseason All-SEC and All-American led the SEC in hitting last season batting .408 along with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run, 28 RBIs and six steals.

The midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on April 12, semifinalists on May 31, finalists on June 14 and a winner on June 29.

Will Clark is the only former Bulldog to win the Golden Spikes Award in 1985. Mercer’s Kyle Lewis claimed the honor last season.

USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award watch list:

Name, Position, Class, School, Conference

Riley Adams, C, Jr., San Diego, West Coast Conference

Luken Baker, RHP/IF, So., TCU, Big 12 Conference

Elliott Barzilli, IF, Sr., TCU, Big 12 Conference

Tristan Beck, RHP, So., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Andrew Beckwith, RHP, Sr., Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Conference

Seth Beer, OF, So., Clemson, Atlantic Coast Conference

Quinn Brodey, OF, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

J.B. Bukauskas, RHP, Jr., North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference

Jake Burger, IF, Jr., Missouri State, Missouri Valley Conference

Dylan Busby, IF, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Griffin Canning, RHP, Jr., UCLA, Pac-12 Conference

Carl Chester, OF, Jr., Miami, Atlantic Coast Conference

Wil Crowe, RHP, Jr., South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Joe Davis, C/IF, So., Houston, American Athletic Conference

Joe Dunand, IF, Jr., NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Colton Eastman, RHP, So., Cal State Fullerton, Big West Conference

Alex Faedo, RHP, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference

Stuart Fairchild, OF, Jr., Wake Forest, Atlantic Coast Conference

Nick Feight, C, Jr., UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association

Michael Gigliotti, OF, Jr., Lipscomb, ASUN Conference

Luis Gonzalez, LHP/OF, Jr., New Mexico, Mountain West Conference

Hunter Greene, RHP/IF, HS-Sr., Notre Dame High School

Dalton Guthrie, IF, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference

K.J. Harrison, IF, Jr., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference

Adam Haseley, UT, Jr., Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference

Keston Hiura, OF, Jr., UC Irvine, Big West Conference

Colton Hock, RHP, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Tanner Houck, RHP, Jr., Missouri, Southeastern Conference

Kel Johnson, OF, Jr., Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

Jeren Kendall, OF, Jr., Vanderbilt, Southeastern Conference

Zach Kirtley, IF, Jr., Saint Mary’s, West Coast Conference

Alex Lange, RHP, Jr., LSU, Southeastern Conference

Royce Lewis, IF/OF, HS-Sr., JSerra Catholic High School

Brendon Little, LHP, So., State JC of Florida, Suncoast Conference

Nick Madrigal, IF, So., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference

Jake Mangum, OF, So., Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference

Corbin Martin, RHP, Jr., Texas A&M, Southeastern Conference

Brendan McKay, LHP/IF, Jr., Louisville, Atlantic Coast Conference

Brian Miller, OF, Jr., North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference

Brian Mims, IF, Jr., UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association

Glenn Otto, P, Jr., Rice, Conference USA

Kramer Robertson, IF, Sr., LSU, Southeastern Conference

Seth Romero, LHP, Jr., Houston, American Athletic Conference

Jayson Rose, RHP, Jr., Utah, Pac-12 Conference

Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Jr., South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

J.J. Schwarz, C, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference

Colton Shaver, C/IF, Jr., BYU, West Coast Conference

Evan Skoug, C, Jr., TCU, Big 12 Conference

Kevin Smith, IF, Jr., Maryland, Big 10 Conference

Pavin Smith, IF/OF, Jr., Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference

Peter Solomon, RHP, Jr., Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

Trey Truitt, OF, Jr., Mercer, Southern Conference

Taylor Walls, IF, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Evan White, IF, Jr., Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

Kyle Wright, RHP, Jr., Vanderbilt, Southeastern Conference

Logan Lowery