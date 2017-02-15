Mangum up for Golden Spikes Award

Mississippi State sophomore center fielder Jake Mangum was selected to the Golden Spikes Award watch list on Wednesday.
The Golden Spikes Award is presented annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country. Mangum is one of 55 players on the watch list along with 13 from the Southeastern Conference.
The Preseason All-SEC and All-American led the SEC in hitting last season batting .408 along with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run, 28 RBIs and six steals.
The midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on April 12, semifinalists on May 31, finalists on June 14 and a winner on June 29.
Will Clark is the only former Bulldog to win the Golden Spikes Award in 1985. Mercer’s Kyle Lewis claimed the honor last season.
USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award watch list:
Name, Position, Class, School, Conference
Riley Adams, C, Jr., San Diego, West Coast Conference
Luken Baker, RHP/IF, So., TCU, Big 12 Conference
Elliott Barzilli, IF, Sr., TCU, Big 12 Conference
Tristan Beck, RHP, So., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
Andrew Beckwith, RHP, Sr., Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Conference
Seth Beer, OF, So., Clemson, Atlantic Coast Conference
Quinn Brodey, OF, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
J.B. Bukauskas, RHP, Jr., North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference
Jake Burger, IF, Jr., Missouri State, Missouri Valley Conference
Dylan Busby, IF, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference
Griffin Canning, RHP, Jr., UCLA, Pac-12 Conference
Carl Chester, OF, Jr., Miami, Atlantic Coast Conference
Wil Crowe, RHP, Jr., South Carolina, Southeastern Conference
Joe Davis, C/IF, So., Houston, American Athletic Conference
Joe Dunand, IF, Jr., NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference
Colton Eastman, RHP, So., Cal State Fullerton, Big West Conference
Alex Faedo, RHP, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference
Stuart Fairchild, OF, Jr., Wake Forest, Atlantic Coast Conference
Nick Feight, C, Jr., UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association
Michael Gigliotti, OF, Jr., Lipscomb, ASUN Conference
Luis Gonzalez, LHP/OF, Jr., New Mexico, Mountain West Conference
Hunter Greene, RHP/IF, HS-Sr., Notre Dame High School
Dalton Guthrie, IF, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference
K.J. Harrison, IF, Jr., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference
Adam Haseley, UT, Jr., Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference
Keston Hiura, OF, Jr., UC Irvine, Big West Conference
Colton Hock, RHP, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
Tanner Houck, RHP, Jr., Missouri, Southeastern Conference
Kel Johnson, OF, Jr., Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference
Jeren Kendall, OF, Jr., Vanderbilt, Southeastern Conference
Zach Kirtley, IF, Jr., Saint Mary’s, West Coast Conference
Alex Lange, RHP, Jr., LSU, Southeastern Conference
Royce Lewis, IF/OF, HS-Sr., JSerra Catholic High School
Brendon Little, LHP, So., State JC of Florida, Suncoast Conference
Nick Madrigal, IF, So., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference
Jake Mangum, OF, So., Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference
Corbin Martin, RHP, Jr., Texas A&M, Southeastern Conference
Brendan McKay, LHP/IF, Jr., Louisville, Atlantic Coast Conference
Brian Miller, OF, Jr., North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference
Brian Mims, IF, Jr., UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association
Glenn Otto, P, Jr., Rice, Conference USA
Kramer Robertson, IF, Sr., LSU, Southeastern Conference
Seth Romero, LHP, Jr., Houston, American Athletic Conference
Jayson Rose, RHP, Jr., Utah, Pac-12 Conference
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Jr., South Carolina, Southeastern Conference
J.J. Schwarz, C, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference
Colton Shaver, C/IF, Jr., BYU, West Coast Conference
Evan Skoug, C, Jr., TCU, Big 12 Conference
Kevin Smith, IF, Jr., Maryland, Big 10 Conference
Pavin Smith, IF/OF, Jr., Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference
Peter Solomon, RHP, Jr., Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference
Trey Truitt, OF, Jr., Mercer, Southern Conference
Taylor Walls, IF, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference
Evan White, IF, Jr., Kentucky, Southeastern Conference
Kyle Wright, RHP, Jr., Vanderbilt, Southeastern Conference
