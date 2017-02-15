Mississippi State catcher preview

By Logan Lowery

Mississippi State found out last year just how quickly depth can dwindle down at the catcher position.

Josh Lovelady was lost for the season on the first play of the fifth game and Jack Kruger was unable catch at the time leaving the Diamond Dogs with just a pair of true freshmen backstops to share the load back there in Elih Marrero and Hunter Stovall.

Unlike last year, MSU begins this spring with four healthy catchers – three of which new head coach Andy Cannizaro says will see action during opening weekend.

“I feel that we are three-deep right now behind the plate with Josh Lovelady, a returning senior that got hurt last year,” Cannizaro said. “Elih Marrero is a sophomore and Dustin Skelton is a freshman. I think anytime you can start the season with three catchers, we have a tremendous comfort level with that. Because in that position, you’re only a foul tip away from a foul tip off the wrist or a foul tip off the finger. So those guys can go down pretty quickly.”

With Kruger now in the Los Angeles Angels organization, Marrero returns having started 35 games as the Bulldogs’ backstop last year. The son of former big league catcher Eli Marrero batted .233 a year ago with six doubles, a triple and a dozen runs batted in. The 5-foot-7, 189-pounder from Miami also threw out 10 of the 26 runners that attempted to steal against him.

“Elih Marrero is probably our most athletic guy behind the plate,” Cannizaro said. “He can really throw. He’s a switch hitter. He plays with a lot of aggression and a lot of energy. He plays fast and loves playing baseball.”

Lovelady is back for a second shot at his senior season after receiving a redshirt last year. The 5-foot-11, 214-pounder from Prattville, Alabama started two of the four games in which he appeared in 2016 going 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI.

“Josh Lovelady has an incredible leadership ability,” Cannizaro said. “He’s the best that we have in terms of handling the staff and his maturity level, being able to direct our pitchers and being able to communicate with them.”

Cannizaro is also very excited about Skelton, who was a 36th round selection by the Toronto Blue Jays last June. The 6-foot, 199-pounder was a three-time All-American at Magnolia Heights where he batted .471 with four home runs and 47 RBIs as a senior and won five consecutive state championships.

“I feel really good about Dustin Skelton,” Cannizaro said. “I think he is going to be an incredible player at Mississippi State and am really glad he is on our team. He has a chance to be a star in the SEC the next couple of years.”

Like last year, Stovall will serve as State’s emergency fourth option at catcher. That of course came into play as he started four games behind the dish as a freshman. Stovall’s 16 other starts came at second base, where he is projected to be the opening day starter this season.

