Mississippi State loses offensive coordinator

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State is in the market for a new offensive coordinator, as Brian Johnson is headed to Houston to join the staff of new head coach Major Applewhite,

Johnson, 29, has been on the MSU staff for three seasons. He’s a Texas native.

He was the nation’s youngest offensive coordinator when, at age 24 in early 2012, he was promoted to that job at Utah, his alma mater – where he’d been tutored by future Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen.

Johnson was praised Tuesday by Dallas rookie QB Dak Prescott, the former Bulldogs record-setter.

“I’m very thankful to have him as a coach,” Prescott said. “His knowledge of the game was invaluable.”