MSU catcher Marrero arrested for DUI

Mississippi State sophomore catcher Elih Marrero was arrested by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence and no insurance on Saturday.

The Starkville Daily News reported that Marrero’s arrest occurred around 4 a.m. and he had been released on bond.

Marrero has only seen action in four games this season for the Bulldogs and is hitless in 10 at bats. The Miami native last played on Feb. 21 and has not dressed out with the team since.

“It’s kind of a week-to-week thing with him,” MSU coach Andy Cannizaro said on Feb. 28. “There’s some things going on that are just going to keep him from being out on the field with us right now. He needs to take care of his responsibilities and priorities away from the field, in the classroom and off the field. When we feel as a staff and as a team he’s ready to return to the baseball field again, we’ll readdress that situation.”

Marrero is the son of former big league catcher Eli Marrero and started 36 games as a true freshman in 2016.

Logan Lowery