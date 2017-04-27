MSU-Cincinnati schedule basketball series

Mississippi State has reached an agreement with Cincinnati to meet in men’s basketball over the next two seasons.

The Bulldogs and Bearcats will play the first game of the series on Dec. 12 at BB&T Arena in Newport, Kentucky due to renovations. Cincinnati will make the return trip to Starkville on Dec. 15, 2018 with tipoff times released at a later date.

MSU have played Cincinnati on four previous occasions with each team winning twice. The Bearcats won the last meeting 75-63 in Cincinnati as part of the SEC/ Big East Invitational.

Logan Lowery