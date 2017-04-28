MSU comes up clutch against Auburn ace

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State coach Andy Cannizaro knew his team needed to take advantage of the baserunners it would have facing Auburn’s ace Keegan Thompson.

The 10th-ranked Diamond Dogs did just that scoring five runs against Thompson and chased him in the seventh inning to win Friday’s contest, 5-2.

“You’re not going to beat up a guy like Keegan Thompson,” Cannizaro said. “You’ve just got to grind and grind. You’ve got to get a guy on, bunt him over and someone has to step up and get a big hit. We were able to do that tonight on a couple of occasions.”

Elijah MacNamee laced a run-scoring triple and Josh Lovelady hustled out a RBI double in the fourth inning. Ryan Gridley and Cody Brown led off the sixth with back-to-back doubles and Gridley added an RBI single in the seventh.

MSU finished the game with seven hits led by Gridley going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. The Bulldogs (30-14, 14-5) extend their SEC West lead to two games over second place Auburn.

“People thought we were going to be last place in the SEC, let’s be honest,” Gridley said. “To be in first place right now is a privilege and we want to keep it going.”

State got a strong outing out of its starter Konnor Pilkington (5-3). The sophomore southpaw tossed seven innings giving up just one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks on 122 pitches.

“The fastball was working early and the change-up late,” Pilkington said. “I was just keeping the ball down.”

Peyton Plumlee and Riley Self threw a shutout inning of relief each with Self notching his third save.

No. 7 Auburn (30-14, 12-7 SEC) was limited to four hits and had eight infield popouts.

The two teams will finish the series with a doubleheader today due to expected inclement weather on Sunday. Today’s first game begins at 2 p.m. pitting Mississippi State sophomore right-hander Cole Gordon (2-0, 4.55 ERA) against Auburn freshman righty Davis Daniel (3-2, 4.14). The finale remains at 7 p.m. on SEC Network with junior right-hander Jacob Billingsley (1-0, 4.18) getting the nod for MSU while the Tigers are undecided on a starter.

