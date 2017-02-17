MSU falls to No. 14 Texas Tech in Cannizaro debut

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – The Andy Cannizaro era started on a sour note as Mississippi State fell 5-2 to No. 15 Texas Tech in front of a season-opening record crowd of 10,217.

The Red Raiders scored four runs in the fourth off MSU starter Konnor Pilkington and used the big inning to win their second game of a doubleheader. Texas Tech downed Western Illinois 15-1 in its first outing on Friday.

“They put up a four spot and we kept battling and battling,” Cannizaro said. “We brought the tying run up to the plate two or three times in the second half of the game and I’m really proud of our guys for playing a full nine innings in terms of competing hard and never giving up.”

Trailing 5-1 in the eighth inning, the Diamond Dogs attempted a rally with two leadoff walks and a single by Luke Alexander. However, Hunter Stovall tried to score from second on the hit to left and ran through a stop sign at third base and was gunned down at the plate.

Ryan Gridley followed up with a single to reload the bases and Elih Marrero drew a walk to force in a run but State could draw no closer.

Texas Tech totaled eight hits including three doubles and a triple. Steven Gingery earned the win on the mound going seven innings allowing a run on four hits with eight strikeouts and a pair of walks.

The Bulldogs had seven hits led by Alexander’s 2-for-4 performance with a double and RBI. Stovall was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and Brent Rooker doubled.

Pilkington lasted 3 1/3 innings allowing four runs on four hits, seven strikeouts and a walk.

MSU takes on Western Illinois at 4 p.m. today.

