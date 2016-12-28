MSU gets one final non-conference tune-up

Mississippi State hosts Missouri-Kansas City Thursday at 7 p.m. in its final non-conference game. Bulldogs’ coach Ben Howland met with the media on Wednesday to talk about his team coming off a three-day Christmas break.

Opening Statement

“Okay. Welcome back from Christmas. How’s everybody doing? Good. We had a great Christmas. All the team is back. They got back on Monday night after being off for three days. I think most of our guys had a nice Christmas with their family and friends. That was a really good break for them. It’s always tough to come back from three days off. That’s very rare in basketball, to get three full days off in a row. We had a practice that night and then lifted after. Then yesterday we had a practice without tape going through a bunch of stuff offensively and then another lift and then a two hour practice in the afternoon. Today we have single practice that’s big before our next game.”

On the Bulldogs as they prepare for UMKC

“I think our team is getting better. I think we’re improving as a team from where we started out. That’s what you always want to be doing. We want to be continuing to improve as a group as well as individuals. That’s the goal: continue to improve and keep growing as a team. This will be our last test prior to SEC play. UMKC beat us last year at their place. We expect that they will play a lot of zone. They’re a pressing team. They get after you with their press. They’ll pick you up full court. They’ve played at some tough places. They started out their season by barely losing at Creighton, who’s top-10 in the country. So you know they have some players.”

On how this team can improve like last season’s team

“I didn’t say they got better because they knew their roles, necessarily, but I think it was because we just got better. We got better defensively. Look at where Gavin [Ware] was with his ability to guard ball screens last November versus last February. It was a night and day thing. We also got better with our ability to pass. We were such a poor passing team early on. So it’s always about improving as a team and getting better. Again, we have the youngest team in the country, but we have to be more physical. My biggest concern moving forward is when I look at our rebounding numbers. We’re even or down one on average, rebounding-wise. That’s not going to get it done moving forward. We’re having to play small. Mario (Kegler) is playing all of his minutes at power forward this far out of necessity. That’s our best lineup and most effective group. But I would rather play big. We need our bigs to continue to come along and improve so that we can play them more and get more production out of them.”

On how the Bulldogs can rebound better

“Emphasis. We have to keep emphasizing it. Blocking out. Getting everybody to rebound, all five guys. Doing a better job of going to the glass if I’m a guy that’s supposed to be rebounding on offense. Not everybody rebounds on offense. We have certain people that have to worry about their role in transition defense. But if I’m a big, I have to go up for the ball every time. We watched two hours of film today on our last game, instead of practicing. Even though we weren’t out on the floor physically, we were getting better by learning from a mentality standpoint.”

On how quickly Xavian Stapleton has helped the team

“No, he really didn’t know any of the plays because until you go through them and you’re actually doing them, which he hadn’t done since he wasn’t cleared to practice until December 2nd. He’s been out there less than a month. So just the opposite. It’s been difficult because he doesn’t know anything and has to play two positions. We’re asking a lot out of him. Basketball is a game of repetition. It’s about doing it over and over and over again. You get better with repetition, whether it’s shooting or ball screens or defending. It’s all repetition. For him, he’s not even close for where he’s going to be as a player. His whole thing is to stay healthy. I love that he plays so hard that he gets exhausted out there because he’s at warp speed, which I love.”