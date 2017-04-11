MSU grants Brooks full release from NLI

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Garrison Brooks’ time at Mississippi State ended before it even began.

The four-star forward, who inked a national letter of intent with the Bulldogs on national signing day in November, was given a full release by coach Ben Howland.

Brooks is the son of MSU assistant coach George Brooks but lives with his mother, Tammala Colquitt, in Auburn, Alabama.

Garrison Brooks asked for his release late last month but was initially denied by the Bulldogs. The Collegiate Commissioner’s Association, which governs over the national letter of intent program, also rejected Brooks’ appeal.

However, after speaking with Garrison Brooks on Tuesday, Howland decided to grant the 6-foot-10 standout’s request.

“I first met Garrison not long after taking the job here at Mississippi State, and I was so excited when he originally committed to playing here,” Howland said. “Mississippi State is where his dad played and now works, and I knew this would be special place for him. This entire situation is very unfortunate for the young man, but I don’t want to put him in a situation that causes further family hardship.

“I want to do what’s best for Garrison Brooks. I’m in support of him being happy and successful. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him the past several years, and I want to wish him the best moving forward.”

Garrison Brooks also held offers from Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State, LSU, Memphis, Texas Tech, UAB and Vanderbilt.

Garrison Brooks averaged 14 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks during his senior season at Auburn High School, where he led the Tigers to a 23-10 record and into the Class 7A state championship game.

Garrison Brooks’ departure leaves the Bulldogs with guard Nick Weatherspoon and forward KeyShawn Feazell in the 2017 class.

Logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery