MSU hires Looney as TE coach, Sallach reassigned

Dan Mullen is bringing back one of his own to be his tight ends coach at Mississippi State.

Former Bulldog center D.J. Looney will return to Starkville as tight ends coach while Scott Sallach transitions to an off-the-field role.

Looney lettered at MSU from 2008-11 before becoming a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs in 2014. The Birmingham, Alabama, native served as offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at East Mississippi Community College from 2012-13 before coaching tackles and tight ends at Central Arkansas in 2015.

Looney’s most recent coaching venture came as an offensive graduate assistant at Georgia.

Sallach has served as the Bulldogs’ tight end coach since 2009 but was briefly reassigned as coordinator of football scouting in 2013.

Logan Lowery