MSU holds first bowl practice in Florida

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Mississippi State is getting its work out of the way early during preparation for Monday’s St. Petersburg Bowl.

With that game against Miami (Ohio) kicking off at 10 a.m. CT, the Bulldogs are beginning their practices in the mornings to get acclimated to the time slot. MSU held the first of those practices Thursday at Calvary Christian High School.

“I was pleased with the energy and enthusiasm we had at practice today after our first night here,” said MSU coach Dan Mullen. “Generally speaking, that first practice is always the most dangerous one getting up early in the morning after your first night experiencing a new town and seeing all kinds of new and exciting things, a lot of which we probably may not have in Starkville.”

Temperatures were in the 70s while the Bulldogs worked out and are expected to climb into the low 80s as the week progresses.

“The weather is so much better,” said MSU wide receiver Fred Ross. “I came out here in long sleeves expecting it to be a little chilly this morning, but the weather is great. This temperature is great football weather.”

Mullen wants his team to be able to enjoy the nice weather, nearby beaches and other area amenities during their stay, but doesn’t want the overall objective to be compromised.

“There’s plenty of time off and there’s plenty of time to have fun,” Mullen said. “But when it’s time for football, that’s priority No. 1. We’re here to try and win the football game, and nothing can interfere with that.”

Four out of the bowl

Defensive end A.J. Jefferson along with offensive guards Deion Calhoun, Darryl Williams and Michael Story will be held out of the bowl game due to injury but did make the trip to Florida.

Jefferson underwent surgery on his right shoulder after the Egg Bowl and concludes his career tied for third in school history with 35 tackles for loss.

With Calhoun, Williams and Story all being guards, it has left the Bulldogs awfully thin at the position.

“We just can’t lose any more people,” Mullen said. “We’re a little thin on the O-line for this game right now, so we’ve got to try to stay healthy because it’ll get scary fast.”

Punter Logan Cooke (knee) practiced on Wednesday after missing the final three games.

There were no academic casualties among the scholarship players. Quarterback Damian Williams and viper Anfernee Mullins both practiced despite announcing their intentions to transfer following the bowl.

Quarterback Nick Tiano and safety John Michael Hankerson were not among the players that traveled.

No early entrants

No juniors are expected to enter the 2017 NFL Draft early from Mississippi State.

“At this point with that group, I don’t know that there’s anybody that’s ready,” Mullen said. “There are guys that probably didn’t make as great a choice last year and were influenced by people they shouldn’t have listened to. I think that’s helping the guys that are here to make sure they listen to the right people.”

Three Bulldogs – Chris Jones, Beniquez Brown and De’Runnya Wilson – left school early last year, and only Jones (second round) was selected.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery