MSU loses offensive line commitment

Three-star center Paul Gainer is back on the market after de-committing from Mississippi State late Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder from Gautier had been pledged to the Bulldogs since April.

“First off I want to thank all of the coaches and the entire staff of Mississippi State University for recruiting me and everything they have done for me, but I just want to take time out and reconsider my options on where I will be attending and continue my football career at,” Gainer Tweeted. “So after talking it over with my family I have decided to decommit from Mississippi State and reopen my recruiting options. I hope everyone supports and respect my decision.”

Gainer also owns offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis, Southern Miss and Texas-San Antonio.

Logan Lowery