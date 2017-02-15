MSU Media Day: Konnor Pilkington

Posted on by in College Sports, MS State Sports, Sports

Mississippi State sophomore southpaw Konnor Pilkington will get the opening day start on the mound for the Bulldogs on Friday. Pilkington talked about his opportunity to be the Friday night starter and moving up to the top of the rotation in 2017.

 

Click video to hear audio

  • ruth.sparks

