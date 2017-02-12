MSU Media Day: Luke Alexander

Belmont native Luke Alexander speaks about winning the starting job as Mississippi State’s third baseman. Alexander also talked about his decision to drop switch hitting and strictly hit from the right side of the plate this season as a sophomore.
