MSU men’s golf coach Homan retires

From School Reports

STARKVILLE – After 14 seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, Clay Homan announced Tuesday his retirement as Mississippi State men’s golf head coach.

“Clay has been dedicated to Mississippi State men’s golf for nearly two decades as both a coach and a student-athlete,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “We appreciate everything Clay has done for our program, and he will always be a part of the Bulldog family. We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

“It’s been a privilege to coach my alma mater for 14 seasons and work with four different athletic directors,” Homan said. “To see how far we have come in the growth of our facilities and the program is something I am very proud of. The time has come for me to devote more time to my family and my three children. I am confident in our administration in finding a quality coach who will maximize the potential of our student-athletes both on and off the course.”

Homan guided the Bulldogs to a program-best 13 tournament championships, four NCAA Regional appearances, one NCAA Championship berth and 52 top-five finishes, including five this season. Homan coached 13 individual tournament medalists as well as two NCAA individual participants. Since 2004, Homan’s teams produced 79 Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll recipients as well as eight Academic All-Americans.

A 1995 Mississippi State graduate, Homan was a four-year letterman for the Bulldogs from 1992-95, earning second-team All-SEC honors as a senior. He won the Mississippi Golf Association state amateur championship title five times (1994, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2016) and also captured the Mississippi Golf Association state mid-amateur four times (2007, 2010, 2011, 2012).

MSU will begin a national search immediately to find Homan’s successor.