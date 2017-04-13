MSU participating in Cancun Challenge

Vic Schaefer and Mississippi State are headed south of the border next season to participate in the 2017 Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya from Nov. 23-25.

The Bulldogs will be in the Mayan Division along with Arizona State, Green Bay and Columbia. Indiana State, Marquette, Montana, Oklahoma State, South Dakota and Tennessee have been designated for the Riviera Division.

Schedules for the event will be released at a later date.

It will be MSU’s third time participating in the Cancun Challenge and are 0-4 all-time at the event. The Bulldogs last played in Cancun during the 2007-08 season, losing 60-54 to Iowa and 88-73 to Oklahoma.

Logan Lowery