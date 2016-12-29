MSU plays Kangaroos tonight at the Hump

Mississippi State will receive one final non-conference test before opening SEC play next week.

The Bulldogs host Missouri-Kansas City at 7 p.m. tonight in a rematch from last year. The Kangaroos defeated MSU 72-67 in Kansas City last year to even the series 2-2.

Ben Howland’s Bulldogs are 8-3 on the year and are led by Quinndary Weatherspoon scoring 18.4 points per game. Weatherspoon had just four points in 13 minutes off the bench against UMKC last season.

The Kangaroos (7-7) have lost five of their last six games including three straight. UMKC fell 77-66 in its last outing to UT Martin.

Senior guard LaVell Boyd averages 20.2 points for a Kangaroos team that features former MSU assistant coach Chris Hollender.

