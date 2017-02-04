MSU rallies from 19-point deficit to defeat Vols

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State missed its first eight shots and fell behind Tennessee by 19 points in the first half on Saturday.

To make matters even worse, the Bulldogs’ leading scorers Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters were shutout until late in the second half and were without their lone upperclassmen I.J. Ready.

Yet, MSU was able to withstand all that adversity and rallied for a 64-59 victory to snap the Volunteers’ four-game winning streak.

“I love this lesson when it comes up to never quit and never give up,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “Our guys really exemplified that today. We were down 19 and they kept their head up, kept fighting, kept battling, came back and found a way.”

The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-5 SEC) outscored Tennessee 41-18 over the final 17:50. State took its first lead of the day with 4:22 remaining after back-to-back 3-pointers by Xavian Stapleton and Mario Kegler.

“It was our defensive energy,” Stapleton said. “We got a couple of stops and the energy just transferred over to our offense. We were able to get some open shots and when they came we knocked them down because at first we weren’t.”

After shooting just 20 percent from the field in the first half, the Bulldogs made 42.4 percent in the second. Mississippi State also won the rebounding battle 55-45 and committed only 10 turnovers.

Kegler led the Bulldogs with 17 points including four 3-pointers and was one rebound shy of a double-double

“I think I’ve been waiting on this game for a long time, ever since I came out of the womb,” Kegler said.

Stapleton and Schnider Herard did post double-doubles for MSU. Stapleton had 14 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench while Herard added 12 points and pulled down 15 boards.

The win avenged a 91-74 loss to the Volunteers in Knoxville on Jan. 21 when State was outrebounded by 14.

Tennessee (13-10, 5-5 SEC) shot 44.4 percent in the opening half to take a 33-21 lead into the locker room but was held to just 33.3 percent in the second.

Jordan Bone scored 13 points for the Vols while Grant Williams contributed 11. Leading scorer and reigning SEC Player of the Week Robert Hubbs III was limited to four points.

“Xavian Stapleton and Mario Kegler did a phenominal job defending Hubbs,” Howland said. “He only had two baskets and neither one of them were on those two guys.”

Mississippi State will play fourth road game in its last six outings on Tuesday traveling to Auburn for an 8 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery