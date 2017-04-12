MSU signs Australian hoops standout

From school reports

STARKVILLE – National Finalist Mississippi State went to “The Land Down Under” for its next standout, as Australian forward Chloe Bibby inked with the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Bibby, a native a Warracknabeal, Victoria, has been playing against some of the country’s best competition in the South East Australian Basketball League (SEABL) and the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL).

She joins a Bulldog squad that is coming off the best season in program history, winning a school-best 34 games en route to advancing to the program’s first Final Four and national championship game. Watching the run by Vic Schaefer’s squad, which included defeating Baylor and ending Connecticut’s 111-game win streak, further solidified Bibby’s desire to make the journey to Starkville.

“I’m extremely grateful and excited to become a Bulldog,” Bibby said. “It’s a great opportunity to continue to improve and grow as a player and to be a part of a program that fights as hard for each as these girls did during the Final Four. That kind of team camaraderie that I witnessed, that kind of fight and determination is what I’m excited to be a part of, and hopefully we can be right back there next season.?”

The 6-foot-1 forward, who will be eligible to play beginning with the 2017-18 season, recently joined the SEABL’s Bendigo Braves and through two games has averaged 21.0 points and 9.0 rebounds. After scoring 12 points in her debut with the Braves, she lit up Sandringham for 30 points and 11 rebounds in an 85-56 win last week.

“Chloe is a highly-skilled player that brings a wealth of international experience to our program at such a young age,” Schaefer said. “Chloe is a versatile player who has a tremendous skillset that will allow her the opportunity to help our team right away.

“She also comes from a tremendous family. We had a great official visit with them when they came from Australia back in the fall. We appreciate them placing their trust and confidence in our staff, and we are excited to have a great player and person like Chloe joining the Bulldog family.”

Bibby made the transition to the Braves after playing on the elite level for the Dandenong Rangers in the WNBL. She gained valuable experience playing against top competition, seeing action in nine games as the Rangers went on to win their sixth championship in the last eight seasons.

In the Rangers’ 2016 SEABL season, Bibby notched 10.4 ppg while hitting 39.6 percent from the field, 35.9 percent from 3-point range and 79.1 percent from the free-throw line. She also grabbed 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Bibby had the opportunity to represent her country last summer, averaging a team third-best 14.2 ppg to help lead the Australia Gems to a 5-0 record and the FIBA U18 Oceania Championship. Winning that title qualified the Gems for the FIBA U19 World Championships in Italy in July.

Additionally, she played for her country at the FIBA U17 Championships in the Czech Republic, averaging 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest as the Sapphires finished the event in fifth place. She had her best rebounding effort with seven to go with nine points against the host Czech Republic. Bibby followed that contest with 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting against France.

Bibby joins a 19th-ranked signing class that includes three-time Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year Myah Taylor, Terry all-state standout Nyah Tate, Florida native Jonika Garvin and Little Rock, Ark., sensation Bre’Amber Scott.