Mullen brings back Elliott as QB coach

Dan Mullen brought back a familiar name to round out his coaching staff at Mississippi State.

Brett Elliott has been hired as the Bulldogs’ new quarterbacks coach, returning to Starkville where he spent three seasons serving as an offensive graduate assistant from 2012-14. Elliott also played quarterback under Mullen at Utah in 2003.

The 34-year old has spent the past two seasons as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at James Madison (2015) and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas State (2016).

Following his collegiate playing career at Utah and Linfield College, Elliott played professionally for five years in the NFL, NFL Europe and Arena Football League.

Elliott’s hire fills the vacancy of Brian Johnson, who left on Dec. 27 to become the offensive coordinator at Houston.

Logan Lowery