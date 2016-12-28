No. 5 Bulldogs hosting Northwestern State

STARKVILLE – No. 5 Mississippi State will attempt to close out its non-conference schedule undefeated as it hosts Northwestern State tonight at 7.

The Bulldogs (13-0) will be playing at home for just the third time this season.

Junior wing Victoria Vivians continues to lead MSU, averaging 15.8 points per game.

The Lady Demons are 6-4 on the year having won three of their last four outings including an 113-65 victory over Louisiana College on Dec. 20. Senior guard Beatrice Attura leads NSU with 18.2 points.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 all-time against Northwestern State and claimed a 65-49 win during the last meeting in Starkville exactly four years ago.