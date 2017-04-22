Okorie, Richardson sign WNBA deals

Two former Mississippi State players will get a chance to make WNBA rosters as Chinwe Okorie and Breanna Richardson signed training camp contracts respectively with the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

Okorie, a 6-foot-5 center, averaged 7.5 points and 5.4 rebounds this past season and shot 52.1 percent from the field over her career.

Richardson scored 1,110 points and grabbed 727 boards over her career and posted 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds as a senior.

“I’m very excited for Breanna and Chinwe to have this opportunity,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. “Both of them have worked very hard to improve their games, and they are prepared. I’m excited to see what the future holds for them, but I know they are going to be great representatives for Mississippi State.”

The duo are the second and third players under Schaefer to receive WNBA contracts after Martha Alwal inked with the Atlanta Dream in 2015.

Logan Lowery