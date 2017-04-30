Pitching depth dooms Dogs during doubleheader

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – No. 10 Mississippi State’s lack of pitching depth finally caught up with it during a Saturday doubleheader against seventh-ranked Auburn.

Ten different Diamond Dog hurlers combined to walk 14, hit seven and uncorked eight wild pitches during the twinbill allowing the Tigers to take the series with 17-8 and 5-3 victories.

“I just didn’t think we necessarily played great team baseball today,” said MSU coach Andy Cannizaro. “We’ve been clicking on all cylinders the last couple of weeks – swinging and pitching it well and playing quality defense. There were glimpses of it today but there were also big gaps where Auburn scores 17 runs in three innings.”

AUBURN 17, MSU 8

MSU slugged three home runs but those were not enough to overcome a seven run fourth inning by the Tigers.

Auburn chased State starter Cole Gordon in the big inning and were hurt by one of their own as Dylan Ingram, who redshirted with the Bulldogs in 2014, drilled a grand slam of reliever Peyton Plumlee to push the Tigers out to an 8-3 lead.

After Auburn added another run in its next at bat, the Diamond Dogs would narrow the deficit to 9-7 after a four-run fifth thanks to an RBI double by Brent Rooker and a three-run homer from Cody Brown.

The Tigers tacked on one more in the sixth and then erupted for five more in the eighth with the big blow being a three-run triple by Jonah Todd.

MSU used five pitchers in the game – including two converted position players – and allowed 14 hits, eight walks, five hit batsmen and six wild pitches.

Gordon (2-1) got the loss lasting just three innings surrendering five runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

The Bulldogs finished the game with 11 hits led by Rooker going 3 for 5 with a double, homer and two runs batted in. Brown was 2 for 4 with a double, homer and four RBIs while Ryan Gridley doubled and Harrison Bragg hit a two-run homer.

AUBURN 5, MSU 3

The Tigers (32-14, 14-7 SEC) did all of their damage during the fourth inning of the nightcap off State starter Jacob Billingsley and reliver Trey Jolly. Ingram once again damaged his former team with a two-run dinger.

The Bulldogs received RBI singles from Bragg in the fourth and Elijah MacNamee in the seventh followed by a solo shot from Rooker in the ninth.

Mississippi State’s five hurlers surrendered eight hits, walked six, hit two and tossed two wild pitches.

Former Diamond Dog commitment Elliott Anderson earned the win for Auburn in his first career decision. Anderson, who followed former MSU pitching coach Butch Thompson to the Plains, tossed 2 1/3 innings of relief giving up a run on four hits with a strikeout. Calvin Coker earned his second save.

Billingsley (1-1) suffered the loss, lasting three frames and serving up three runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

State had 13 hits but stranded 11 baserunners. Rooker and Bragg were both 3 for 4 with an RBI each with Rooker hitting his 19th homer and added a ground-rule double.

Brown was 2 for 4 with a double and Luke Alexander added a double.

Second baseman Hunter Stovall did not suit up for MSU after being hit by a pitch on Friday. Cannizaro confirmed a fracture in Stovall’s hand and is scheduled to see an orthopedic surgeon on Monday.

The doubleheader sweep dropped the Diamond Dogs to 30-16 and into a two-way tie with Auburn in the SEC West at 14-7.

“With three weeks left, we’re tied for first place in the SEC West which is pretty dang cool to me,” Cannizaro said.

Mississippi State does not have a midweek game in the next two weeks as it travels to Texas A&M and Georgia.