No. 15 Mississippi State completed its sweep over Alabama with a pair of wins in a doubleheader that began at 4:03 p.m. on Friday and finished at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday. The Bulldogs won Friday’s first game 4-3 and rallied back for a 13-12 walk-off victory in 13-innings in the nightcap. MSU coach Andy Cannizaro, sophomore third baseman Luke Alexander and redshirt freshman outfielder turned pitcher Brant Blaylock recap their wild and crazy night at Dudy Noble Field.