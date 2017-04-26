Price up for Stopper of the Year Award

Spencer Price may not have been on the preseason watch list for the Stopper of the Year Award but after leading the country with 14 saves has helped the Mississippi State closer earn a spot on the midseason list.

A total of 40 closers from around the country were selected to the list by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. A list of finalists will be named on June 7 and the award announced 10 days later.

Price, a sophomore, is tied with Virginia Commonwealth’s Sam Donko for the national lead in saves. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-hander from Olive Branch is 3-1 with a 2.10 earned run average, 34 strikeouts and 15 walks in 25 2/3 innings.

Bryan Garcia of Miami won the Stopper of the Year Award in 2016.

2017 Stopper of the Year Award Midseason Watch List

Logan Lowery