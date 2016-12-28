REWIND: Mississippi State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16

Thumbs up

The Bulldogs blocked both an extra point and a field goal which both proved to be the difference in the game.

Westin Graves kicked a go-ahead 36-yard field goal during the fourth quarter.

MSU’s defense caused two RedHawks turnovers inside the red zone.

Thumbs down

The Bulldogs trailed for the first three quarters and were out-gained 433-335 on the day.

State’s wide receivers struggled to consistently make catches.

After what seemed to be enthusiastic practices, the Bulldogs seemed disinterested in playing the bowl game.

Keys to Victory

(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)

Fitz, Aeris repeat

While it wasn’t the same type of dominance Nick Fitzgerald and Aeris Williams enjoyed in the Egg Bowl, the duo combined to rush for 206 yards and two touchdowns against Miami.

Create turnovers

Mississippi State made two crucial turnovers in the red zone. Jamal Peters forced a fumble that Richie Brown recovered on the first play of the second quarter and Jamoral Graham picked off a pass on the first play of the fourth.

Dominate the trenches

The Bulldogs’ offensive line did not surrender a sack and paved the way for a running game that averaged 6.3 yards per carry. On defense though, MSU generated just one sack.

MVP

QB Nick Fitzgerald took over the game running the football in the second half and finished the day with 142 yards on 18 carries and scored both of State’s touchdowns. He would have had a better day through the air had his receivers helped him out a little bit.

Bottom line

The Bulldogs avoided the upset and won its fifth bowl game under Dan Mullen. The most important aspect, however, was the development of the younger players in the practices leading up to the bowl.

Logan Lowery