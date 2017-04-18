Rewind: Mississippi State (25-13, 10-5 SEC)

Looking Back: The Diamond Dogs shut out Mississippi Valley State 5-0 at home on Tuesday before traveling to take their fourth straight SEC series at South Carolina. MSU won the first two games over the Gamecocks 7-4 and 5-4 before dropping the finale 6-1.

Looking Ahead: The Bulldogs play at South Alabama tonight at 6:30 and host Alabama this weekend. The series against the Crimson Tide begins Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network and continues Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Ranking: State rose six spots to No. 15 in the D1Baseball.com rankings.

RPI: The Diamond Dogs climbed three positions to No. 16 in the D1Baseball.com RPI standings.

MVP: Spencer Price earned saves in three of Mississippi State’s four games last week. The sophomore from Olive Branch tossed three innings with two strikeouts and a walk.

The only hit Price allowed was a two-run homer. In 21 outings on the year, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is now 3-1 with a 2.31 earned run average, 32 strikeouts and 15 walks over 23 1/3 innings.

His 13 saves lead the NCAA and are tied for second-most in school history with Scott Tanksley (1994) and Van Johnson (1997).

Logan Lowery