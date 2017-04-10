Rooker claims second straight SEC honor

For the second time in as many weeks and third time this season, Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

The junior first baseman hit .625 with a double, six home runs, 13 RBIs and nine runs scored last week. Rooker also walked five times and was hit by pitch in three other plate appearances.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is the first back-to-back SEC Player of the Week winner since Georgia’s Gordon Beckham in 2008. He is the first MSU player to accomplish the feat since Rex Buckner in 1992.

Rooker leads the country in RBI (58) and slugging (1.008), is second in homers (15), batting average (.448), hits (56) and doubles (19) and is third in on-base percentage (.548). He was also selected as the National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.

Logan Lowery