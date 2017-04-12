Rooker up for Golden Spikes Award

Brent Rooker continues to receive recognition for his stellar season at the plate.

On Wednesday the Mississippi State junior first baseman was added to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which is presented annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country.

Rooker is one of 40 players placed on the watch list and will be narrowed to a list of semifinalists on May 31. The Golden Spikes Award will be presented June 29 in Los Angeles.

Will Clark is the only former Bulldog to win the Golden Spikes Award in 1985. Kyle Lewis of Mercer claimed the honor last year.

Rooker is currently leading the country in hits (58), RBIs (56), slugging percentage (.992) and total bases (128) and is second in batting average (.450), doubles (19) and home runs (15) while sitting third in on-base percentage (.547).

Logan Lowery