Rooker, Pilkington have career games in MSU win

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Brent Rooker and Konnor Pilkington both enjoyed career games in Mississippi State’s 11-6 victory over Indiana State on Friday.

Rooker went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs at the plate and also added two stolen bases. It was the most runs batted in by a Bulldog since Ryan Duffy in 2010.

“I made an adjustment in batting practice right before the game and I think that paid off pretty well,” Rooker said. “I was able to get the head out a little more and catch a few balls out in front which felt pretty good.”

Pilkington hurled a career-best eight shutout innings scattering four hits with six strikeouts and no walks to improve to 1-1 on the year.

“I had a little bit of arm-side run on my fastball so that helped me out a lot keeping the ball down in the zone,” Pilkington said.

The Sycamores (2-3), who lost 9-3 to Marist earlier on Friday, scored six runs off Kale Breaux in relief in the final frame.

MSU (4-2) had a dozen hits with Ryan Gridley going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Jake Mangum going 2-for-5 with two singles and Luke Alexander adding a double.

The Diamond Dogs play a doubleheader today taking on Marist at 1 p.m. and Indiana State at 4 p.m. Freshman right-hander Graham Ashcraft (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will start Game 1 on the mound for Mississippi State while the Red Foxes counter with senior righty John Parisi (1-0, 3.00).

The Bulldogs will go with sophomore right-hander Peyton Plumlee (1-0, 1.50) in Game 2, while the Sycamores start senior southpaw Ryan Keaffaber (0-0, 6.23).

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery