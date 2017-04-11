Rooker receives more national honors

On Monday, Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker was named the National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.

The junior first baseman received the same recognition by both the National Baseball Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game.

Rooker went 10-for-16 at the plate last week with a double, six home runs, 13 RBIs, nine runs scored, five walks and was hit by pitch three times. The totaled 29 bases and had a 1.813 slugging percentage.

Rooker hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning against Florida International last Wednesday and blasted three more bombs – including a grand slam – on Super Saturday against Kentucky.

Logan Lowery