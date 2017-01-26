Schaefer moving on from first loss

No. 4 Mississippi State saw its 20-0 record receive its first blemish at the hands of fifth-ranked South Carolina on Monday. Head coach Vic Schaefer and his team have put the loss behind them and are looking ahead to another tough challenge in Texas A&M on Sunday.

Opening Statement…

“We have a heck of a basketball team coming on Sunday. They have a tremendous coach who has been in the game for a long time and has done so much for our game. [Texas A&M] is a team that, over the years, has been really hard for us to deal with. A lot of that has to do with not only their players but the preparation. We are expecting to have a great week. Our kids have had a couple of days to regroup. We needed this off week. It comes at a great time for us. We had a day off on Tuesday. Yesterday, we got in a lot of shooting. Today we will get back to work and have three really good prep days to get ready for a really good Texas A&M basketball team.”

On reviewing the South Carolina game…

“We come back and look at defense and some of the shortcomings we had. We look at offensive execution. Today, we will look at the good stuff we did offensively. I think we did some really good stuff. We did some really good half-court stuff and didn’t turn the ball over. We will look at the first five minutes of the third quarter where we kind of got punched. Typically, we were doing the punching, but we weren’t real focused. We had some lapses with our key kids and they know that. We have to make those adjustments and corrections, and then we will look at some stuff on Texas A&M. That is the piece that people don’t understand. Our kids and my staff, we are all so invested in what we do. It’s not a ‘come in for an hour and a half and then see you tomorrow.’ Today is our long day. We will watch film for probably an hour. We have already lifted. We will work on a lot of fundamentals today. We are ready, game plan-wise, for what is coming on Sunday. Your investment time is important. This is important to us. This is not a hobby. This is what we are emotionally invested in as coaches and as players.”

On regrouping after the loss to South Carolina…

“I haven’t seen them since yesterday. I think everybody has moved on. I have. We came in and shot yesterday. We got a lot of shots off, which we needed. The biggest piece is us as coaches today—what we do, the film we watch and what we do as coaches. I had no visions of grandeur of going through the season undefeated. It happened. The good news is that we were right there and had a chance to win the game. We didn’t execute and didn’t make one more play. You walk out of there and wake up every day realizing that you have a pretty good basketball team. When we play like we played the other night, you are going to have a chance to win them all. The key for me is trying to get your kids to do that every day. I think, for this team, South Carolina had their interest. I know that Texas A&M will have their interest and we will have a good week and get ready to go.”

On playing against Texas A&M after coaching there …

“We have to approach it as another game against a great team. You still look down that baseline and see people you were in a foxhole with for so many years. It still has an odd feel when you are not on the same bench together and you are in the same gym. At the same time, he has his program and I have mine. We have moved on, from that standpoint. We have built our program, in a lot of ways, with that blueprint. At that point, you have to just tip it up. I am the head coach at Mississippi State, and I am trying to beat him. We are trying to win the game.”

On the difference between the first and second halves of the South Carolina game…

“South Carolina is a really good defensive team. So are we. It was going to be that kind of game. The game got away from us at the start of the third quarter. We lost them for three three-pointers, which was really uncharacteristic of us and they were the only threes they made all game. During that stretch, that is the piece that you are kind of kicking yourself on because typically we come out ready to roll. In the first half, we came out ready to roll. We weathered that storm, though. We called a timeout and the place was rocking. We had a timeout and kids were calm. We got ourselves together and came back out and took the lead. I was really proud of the poise that we showed and the competitive spirit. We just weren’t going to be denied. We were really unfazed through it all. Again, South Carolina is really good. They were going to make a run and we made our run. After that, it was just a heavyweight title match. At the end of the day, you had two teams that were both left standing, but you had a 15-round decision. That is how I looked at it. We put ourselves in a position to win the game. We had so many things late that could have happened for us that just didn’t happen for us.”

On Texas A&M…

“[Head coach Gary Blair] is probably doing one of the best jobs that he has ever done. They really have those kids playing at a high level. They don’t have a lot of depth. Their point guard is the best in the country, assist-wise. She is incredible—fifth-year senior, smart, heady, tough. She is just a competitor. He runs his team just like he wants. Where she really has improved is that she is scoring the ball now. She has become an offensive threat for them. They have scored a lot of points in a lot of games. That is what scares me the most. They have the big piece inside. They can load up with shooters out on the perimeter and really make it hard for you to help off. Then they have the best rebounder in the conference at the four. They have a kid averaging a double-double. They are just really hard to deal with and are playing at a really high level. You wouldn’t expect anything different from [Blair]. He is a six-time hall of fame coach and his staff is tremendous. They are doing a heck of a job with that group.”

On Victoria Vivians’ shooting performance…

“I think right now, she has everybody’s attention. She gets everybody’s best defender. We probably need to take some strain off of her and have some other people carry the load. She is not shooting the ball extremely well in the league. To be fair to our team and her, I think you have to look at some other ways to do what we do offensively. You can’t just continue to go 30-35 percent night-in and night-out. Our inside players are really shooting the ball well. (Dominique Dillingham) shot it well the other night. I thought (Roshunda Johnson) played really well. She is starting to get back into form. I think we have some other options. To be fair to everybody, I think we need to look at those right now.”

On guard combinations…

“Both of them (Vivians and Johnson) have explosive offensive games and they command your respect. Dominique [Dillingham] brings so much to the table when she is able to score the ball. She missed some shots the other night, but then she made some big shots late. If Dominique gets back to where she was before the injury, I think it becomes a situation where you have to have a good defender on the floor at all times because everybody has a good wing player. We all know Dominique provides that for us. Morgan [William] provides that in certain situations. That is the piece in coaching—you have to get the matchups right and get kids that can function in that environment. We have kids who can do things in certain situations. Everybody has a piece to the puzzle. We have to fill in in certain spots of the game where you have to have those things. Blair [Schaefer] was in the ballgame late because she sets good screens. That is just one of the intangibles that she provides. We have to work with others to help them develop those intangibles to add to their game because you can’t be one-dimensional. That is the challenge for us as coaches. We have to continue to develop these kids and their skill sets.”