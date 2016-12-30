Schaefer set for SEC opener against LSU

No. 5 Mississippi State navigated the non-conference schedule with an undefeated 14-0 record with only three home games worked into the mix. Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs are now preparing for the Southeastern Conference slate and ring in the new year at home Sunday hosting LSU.

On opening Southeastern Conference play…

“We had a great workout yesterday. Today was not as good. It’s great that we are 14-0 in non-conference, but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t take care of the next two months. The thing about your opponents for the next 16 games is that they are all rivalry games. They all have great players and are well-coached. Every night is going to be a grind. LSU is so good and finally have kids healthy that they did not have healthy last year. Their guard play is outstanding. Their inside players play really hard. [Head coach] Nikki Fargas has them playing at a high level defensively. They are just all over the place playing that zone that they play. We will have to play well on Sunday.”

On the benefit of having powerful leaders on the team in front of younger players…

“It’s certainly a benefit. Iggy [Allen] has had some really productive days. She went 7 for 9 against San Jose State and played very explosively. I would describe both her and Ameshya [Williams] as explosive, athletic basketball players. It is a bonus that they can sit, watch and learn before they get in the game. Both have played in most of the games. The only game Iggy wasn’t in was the Texas game. Other than that, she is averaging nine minutes a game. We have 10 kids averaging 10 or more minutes a game playing, so we have a real luxury in having the depth that we have. I think for those two, it is a benefit, no question.”

On the SEC this season…

“The league has improved. It seems to me that our conference has tremendous parity. I have said this since I entered the league back in 1997, but if you play bad any given night in this league, you are not going to get beat, you will get embarrassed. It is so true this year. Some teams are scoring so many points this year. Offensively, there are so many skilled players in the league this year. There are a lot of people averaging a lot of points.”

On the players knowing what to expect in SEC play…

“The opponents don’t care how you feel. The bottom line is that we have to get ready to play. You are never going to be 100 percent, from here on out until the end of the year. We have to find ways to fight our sickness and fight through our injuries. For the ones that are healthy, you have to continue to work hard every day. It is great what we have accomplished to date, but it doesn’t matter if we do not take care of business in the SEC. In this league, you better be ready to play every night. I do have a veteran team and I think they understand what is coming down the pipe. Now it is a matter of preparation. Everybody plays hard and prepares. What is going to be our advantage? That is what we have to figure out.”

On the team’s health…

“Ketara [Chapel] practiced today for the first time, all the way through. [Roshunda Johnson] tried to go today and made it through about half of it. Iggy [Allen] did well today and made it all practice.”

On LSU’s improvements from last season to now…

“They are just completely different. They are just so talented and well-coached. They have a scheme they want to play on offense and defense. Those guards are so big that they can jump over you and score. It doesn’t matter that they are only averaging one 3-point field goal made per game. That is not what they are interested in doing. They want to shoot from 15 feet, drive the basketball and jump over you and score. They’re good at it. We have to do a good job defensively of trying to handle that. You can’t take your eyes off those inside players because they are athletic, big, strong and physical. It’s a typical SEC team.”