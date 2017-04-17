Schedule set for 2017 Road Dawgs Tour

Coaches Vic Schaefer, Ben Howland and Dan Mullen along with athletic director John Cohen are hitting the blacktop once again for Mississippi State’s annual Road Dawgs Tour.

That group will make five stops in four days to speak to Bulldog fans.

This year’s Road Dawgs Tour gets underway in Biloxi on April 26 at 6 p.m. with all four men speaking. The quartet will make two appearances the following day in Southaven at 11:30 a.m. and Greenville at 6 p.m.

Mullen and Cohen will also make their way across the state line to Birmingham, Alabama on May 16 at 6 p.m.

The Road Dawgs Tour wraps up in Jackson on July 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Summer Extravaganza featuring Mullen, Cohen and MSU president Mark Keenum.

Click for more details on the 2017 Road Dawgs Tour

Logan Lowery