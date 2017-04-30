Seahawks select Senior in sixth round

Offensive tackle Justin Senior was the lone Mississippi State player to hear his name called during the 2017 NFL Draft.

Senior was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 26th pick of the sixth round, which was 210th overall. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder was the only Canadian taken during the draft.

“I was in Starkville, Mississippi, glued to my phone, just waiting,” Senior said. “When it happened, I was so excited and I didn’t know what to do. I was really happy when I heard it was the Seahawks. I was a Seattle fan coming out of Canada. When it happened, I couldn’t picture it any better than this.”

Senior was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs making 39 starts in 49 career games. He made 38 of those starts at right tackle and one at left.

Senior earned the Kent Hull Trophy as a senior and is the first MSU offensive lineman drafted since Gabe Jackson in 2014. He is the fifth State player picked by Seattle and first since K.J. Wright in 2011.

Senior participated in both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. He was the 22nd Bulldog drafted during Dan Mullen’s tenure.

