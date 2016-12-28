Spivey fourth Bulldog to seek transfer

Wide receiver Jonnas Spivey became the fourth Mississippi State player to seek a transfer.

Spivey spent two seasons in Starkville but did not see action as a redshirt freshman this past season. The 6-foot, 200-pounder from Bay Springs did catch three passes for 101 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown, during the Bulldogs’ spring game in April.

Spivey announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday where he thanked coaches Dan Mullen and Billy Gonzales, his teammates and fans but did not state where he intends to transfer.

Quarterbacks Damian Williams and Nick Tiano have both transferred to Texas State and UT-Chattanooga respectively while defensive end Anfernee Mullins has not announced which school he will attend next.

Logan Lowery